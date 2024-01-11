The Kennesaw State Owls (4-8) meet the North Florida Ospreys (5-8) in a clash of ASUN squads at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday.

North Florida vs. Kennesaw State Game Information

North Florida Players to Watch

Kaila Rougier: 10.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Jayla Adams: 9.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Lyric Swann: 11.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Emma Broermann: 8.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Selma Eklund: 7.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

Kennesaw State Players to Watch

Prencis Harden: 13.4 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

13.4 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Carly Hooks: 9.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.7 BLK

9.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.7 BLK Trynce Taylor: 7.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

7.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK Kyndall Golden: 2.5 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.9 BLK

2.5 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.9 BLK Morgan Dillard: 4.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

