FGCU vs. Kennesaw State January 12 Tickets & Start Time
The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (5-9, 0-0 ASUN) face a fellow ASUN squad, the Kennesaw State Owls (9-5, 0-0 ASUN), on Friday, January 12, 2024 at KSU Convocation Center. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
FGCU vs. Kennesaw State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Friday, January 12
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other FGCU Games
- December 30 at home vs Florida Atlantic
- January 6 at home vs North Florida
- January 4 at home vs Jacksonville
- January 10 at Queens
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
FGCU Players to Watch
- Keeshawn Kellman: 12.4 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Zach Anderson: 11.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Dallion Johnson: 9.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Franco Miller Jr.: 5.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Cyrus Largie: 5.4 PTS, 4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Kennesaw State Players to Watch
- Terrell Burden: 13.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 6.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Demond Robinson: 11.9 PTS, 7.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Simeon Cottle: 16.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Quincy Adekokoya: 11.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Rongie Gordon: 4.8 PTS, 6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
FGCU vs. Kennesaw State Stat Comparison
|Kennesaw State Rank
|Kennesaw State AVG
|FGCU AVG
|FGCU Rank
|17th
|85.5
|Points Scored
|68.1
|313th
|324th
|78
|Points Allowed
|72.1
|209th
|29th
|41.3
|Rebounds
|35.2
|244th
|57th
|10.9
|Off. Rebounds
|9.6
|145th
|21st
|10
|3pt Made
|7.5
|185th
|37th
|16.8
|Assists
|12
|288th
|218th
|12.2
|Turnovers
|11.6
|164th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.