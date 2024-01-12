The North Florida Ospreys (7-8, 0-0 ASUN) meet the Jacksonville Dolphins (8-5, 0-0 ASUN) in a clash of ASUN teams at 7:00 PM ET on Friday. The game airs on ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Jacksonville vs. North Florida Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Jacksonville Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jacksonville Players to Watch

Robert McCray: 17.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

17.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Marcus Niblack: 12.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Bryce Workman: 12.3 PTS, 7.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.3 PTS, 7.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Stephon Payne III: 6.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

6.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK Gyasi Powell: 7.4 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

North Florida Players to Watch

Chaz Lanier: 15.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Ametri Moss: 10.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK

10.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK Dorian James: 8.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 1 BLK

8.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 1 BLK Nate Lliteras: 7.8 PTS, 4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

7.8 PTS, 4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Jake van der Heijden: 7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jacksonville vs. North Florida Stat Comparison

North Florida Rank North Florida AVG Jacksonville AVG Jacksonville Rank 137th 76.8 Points Scored 75.2 178th 279th 75.2 Points Allowed 75.5 288th 177th 36.7 Rebounds 40.8 40th 135th 9.7 Off. Rebounds 10.5 79th 2nd 12.3 3pt Made 5.9 310th 187th 13.4 Assists 11.5 315th 172nd 11.7 Turnovers 15 349th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.