The Stetson Hatters (5-9) face the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (10-4) in a clash of ASUN squads at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday.

FGCU vs. Stetson Game Information

FGCU Players to Watch

Uju Ezeudu: 12.9 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

12.9 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Ajulu Thatha: 9.4 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.4 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Maddie Antenucci: 11.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Catherine Cairns: 10.9 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.9 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Sofia Persson: 4.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

Stetson Players to Watch

Jamiya Turner: 11.6 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.6 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Jaelyn Talley: 7.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Khamya McNeal: 8.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK Jordan Peete: 8.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

8.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK Skylar Treadwell: 2.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

