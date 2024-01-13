Florida International vs. UTEP January 13 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The UTEP Miners (5-8) meet the Florida International Panthers (9-5) in a clash of CUSA squads at 2:30 PM ET on Saturday.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Florida International vs. UTEP Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Florida International Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Florida International Players to Watch
- Mya Kone: 10.9 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Ajae Yoakum: 11 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Courtney Prenger: 10.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Maria Torres: 5.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Kaliah Henderson: 7.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
UTEP Players to Watch
- Erin Wilson: 13.3 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Jane Asinde: 15.6 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Adhel Tac: 9.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Mahri Petree: 7.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Delma Zita: 6.6 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.