Saturday's ACC schedule includes the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-7, 1-1 ACC) playing the Florida State Seminoles (6-6, 0-1 ACC) at 2:15 PM ET on The CW.

Florida State vs. Notre Dame Game Information

Florida State Players to Watch

Jamir Watkins: 13.2 PTS, 6.3 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.7 BLK

13.2 PTS, 6.3 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.7 BLK Darin Green Jr.: 13.0 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.0 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Baba: 7.5 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.1 BLK

7.5 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.1 BLK Jalen Warley: 6.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

6.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK De'Ante Green: 7.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

Notre Dame Players to Watch

Markus Burton: 15.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK J.R. Konieczny: 10.3 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.3 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Tae Davis: 8.2 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.2 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Carey Booth: 7.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

7.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.5 BLK Julian Roper: 8.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

Florida State vs. Notre Dame Stat Comparison

Notre Dame Rank Notre Dame AVG Florida State AVG Florida State Rank 348th 63.6 Points Scored 76.2 156th 64th 65.6 Points Allowed 73.8 255th 208th 36.2 Rebounds 36.8 175th 179th 9.2 Off. Rebounds 9.8 122nd 228th 7.1 3pt Made 7.3 205th 342nd 10.4 Assists 13.3 195th 156th 11.5 Turnovers 12.1 210th

