On Saturday, January 13, 2024, the Oklahoma City Thunder (21-9) take on the Orlando Magic (19-12) at 8:00 PM ET on BSOK and BSFL.

Magic vs. Thunder Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 13

Saturday, January 13 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: BSOK, BSFL

Magic Players to Watch

Paolo Banchero provides 21.5 points, 6.9 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game for the Magic.

Franz Wagner is putting up 21.0 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. He's draining 46.6% of his shots from the floor and 28.9% from 3-point range, with 1.4 treys per game.

Cole Anthony is averaging 14.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. He is sinking 44.5% of his shots from the field and 34.7% from 3-point range, with 1.3 triples per game.

Jalen Suggs is putting up 13.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest. He is making 47.9% of his shots from the floor and 36.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 treys per contest.

Goga Bitadze gets the Magic 7.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest while averaging 0.7 steals and 1.7 blocked shots (10th in league).

Thunder Players to Watch

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander posts 31.4 points, 6.3 assists and 5.7 boards per contest.

Chet Holmgren posts 17.7 points, 2.5 assists and 7.7 boards per game.

Jalen Williams puts up 18.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game, shooting 51.8% from the field and 41.9% from downtown with 1.3 made treys per game.

Josh Giddey posts 11.6 points, 6.0 boards and 4.3 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Luguentz Dort posts 10.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. At the other end he averages 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Magic vs. Thunder Stat Comparison

Thunder Magic 121.2 Points Avg. 113.0 112.9 Points Allowed Avg. 110.6 49.7% Field Goal % 47.4% 38.6% Three Point % 33.2%

