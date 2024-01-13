Saturday's Big 12 slate includes the UCF Knights (9-3, 0-0 Big 12) meeting the BYU Cougars (11-1, 0-0 Big 12) at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

UCF vs. BYU Game Information

UCF Players to Watch

Jaylin Sellers: 18.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

18.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Darius Johnson: 14.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Ibrahima Diallo: 6.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.3 BLK

6.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.3 BLK Shemarri Allen: 7.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

7.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK Marchelus Avery: 11.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

BYU Players to Watch

Spencer Johnson: 11.5 PTS, 6.1 REB, 4.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.5 PTS, 6.1 REB, 4.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Noah Waterman: 11.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Richie Saunders: 11.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Jaxson Robinson: 16.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

16.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Trevin Knell: 11.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

UCF vs. BYU Stat Comparison

UCF Rank UCF AVG BYU AVG BYU Rank 96th 78.6 Points Scored 90.1 6th 40th 64.2 Points Allowed 61.0 10th 36th 40.9 Rebounds 44.3 6th 52nd 11.0 Off. Rebounds 11.6 33rd 169th 7.6 3pt Made 12.8 1st 233rd 12.8 Assists 22.2 1st 226th 12.3 Turnovers 9.5 32nd

