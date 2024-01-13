UCF vs. West Virginia January 13 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Big 12 slate includes the UCF Knights (9-1) against the West Virginia Mountaineers (11-0), at 12:00 PM ET.
UCF vs. West Virginia Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
UCF Players to Watch
- Kaitlin Peterson: 19.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Achol Akot: 8.0 PTS, 9.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Laila Jewett: 10.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Mya Burns: 11.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jayla Kelly: 5.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
West Virginia Players to Watch
- JJ Quinerly: 19.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.5 AST, 3.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jordan Harrison: 13.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 6.2 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Lauren Fields: 10.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Kyah Watson: 7.4 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tavy Diggs: 6.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK
