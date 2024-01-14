Florida vs. Georgia January 14 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Georgia Bulldogs (9-4) meet a fellow SEC squad, the Florida Gators (9-3), on Sunday, January 14, 2024 at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Florida vs. Georgia Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Sunday, January 14
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Florida Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Florida Players to Watch
- Aliyah Matharu: 19.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Ra Shaya Kyle: 13.3 PTS, 10.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Leilani Correa: 13.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Laila Reynolds: 9.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jeriah Warren: 4.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Georgia Players to Watch
- Javyn Nicholson: 16.3 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Zoesha Smith: 11.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Asia Avinger: 6.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Destiny Thomas: 4.4 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Jordan Isaacs: 4.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.