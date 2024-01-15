The Orlando Magic (19-13), on Monday, January 15, 2024 at Madison Square Garden, go up against the New York Knicks (18-15). The game starts at 3:00 PM ET on MSG and BSFL.

Magic vs. Knicks Game Information

Game Day: Monday, January 15

Monday, January 15 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: MSG, BSFL

Magic Players to Watch

Paolo Banchero is averaging 21.7 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game. He's also draining 46.5% of his shots from the field and 35.7% from 3-point range, with 1.3 triples per game.

The Magic are receiving 21.2 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game from Franz Wagner this year.

Cole Anthony gives the Magic 14.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game while averaging 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Jalen Suggs gets the Magic 12.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest while putting up 1.5 steals (eighth in NBA) and 0.7 blocked shots.

Goga Bitadze gives the Magic 7.2 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest while putting up 0.7 steals and 1.7 blocked shots (10th in NBA).

Knicks Players to Watch

Julius Randle averages 24.0 points, 9.6 boards and 4.7 assists per game, shooting 47.4% from the field and 28.3% from downtown with 1.4 made treys per contest.

Jalen Brunson puts up 25.6 points, 4.0 boards and 6.2 assists per game, shooting 46.3% from the field and 43.1% from downtown with 2.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

OG Anunoby posts 15.1 points, 2.6 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game.

Josh Hart puts up 7.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Isaiah Hartenstein averages 6.2 points, 6.9 boards and 1.7 assists per game. Defensively he averages 1.0 steal and 0.9 blocks.

Magic vs. Knicks Stat Comparison

Knicks Magic 115.2 Points Avg. 112.8 113.7 Points Allowed Avg. 110.7 46.4% Field Goal % 47.3% 37.5% Three Point % 33.2%

