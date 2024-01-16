South Florida vs. UTSA January 16 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The UTSA Roadrunners (6-7) meet the South Florida Bulls (9-5) in a clash of AAC squads at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday.
South Florida vs. UTSA Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 16
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
South Florida Players to Watch
- Carla Brito: 9.9 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Evelien Lutje Schipholt: 7.4 PTS, 7.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Vittoria Blasigh: 13.9 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Romi Levy: 8.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Daniela Gonzalez: 5.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
UTSA Players to Watch
- Kyra White: 10.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Elyssa Coleman: 10.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Sidney Love: 10.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Idara Udo: 6.5 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Aysia Proctor: 9.2 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
