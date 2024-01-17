Miami (FL) vs. Florida State January 17 Tickets & Start Time
Wednesday's ACC schedule includes the Miami Hurricanes (11-2, 2-0 ACC) against the Florida State Seminoles (7-6, 1-1 ACC) at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network.
Miami (FL) vs. Florida State Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 17
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network
Miami (FL) Players to Watch
- Norchad Omier: 18 PTS, 9.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Matthew Cleveland: 15.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Wooga Poplar: 16.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Bensley Joseph: 9.1 PTS, 3 REB, 3.9 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Nijel Pack: 13.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
Florida State Players to Watch
- Jamir Watkins: 13 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Darin Green Jr.: 12.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Baba: 7.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK
- Jalen Warley: 6.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- De'Ante Green: 6.8 PTS, 3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
Miami (FL) vs. Florida State Stat Comparison
|Miami (FL) Rank
|Miami (FL) AVG
|Florida State AVG
|Florida State Rank
|16th
|85.5
|Points Scored
|76.6
|149th
|163rd
|70.7
|Points Allowed
|73.5
|241st
|122nd
|38
|Rebounds
|36.8
|165th
|286th
|7.8
|Off. Rebounds
|9.7
|126th
|37th
|9.5
|3pt Made
|7.2
|223rd
|36th
|16.8
|Assists
|13.2
|208th
|270th
|12.7
|Turnovers
|12.2
|221st
