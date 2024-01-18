Thursday's ASUN slate includes the Jacksonville Dolphins (9-6, 0-1 ASUN) against the Queens Royals (6-9, 0-0 ASUN), at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Jacksonville vs. Queens Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Jacksonville Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jacksonville Players to Watch

Robert McCray: 15.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Marcus Niblack: 11.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Stephon Payne III: 6.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK

6.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK Bryce Workman: 12.3 PTS, 7.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.3 PTS, 7.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Gyasi Powell: 8.0 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Queens Players to Watch

Deyton Albury: 16.0 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

16.0 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK AJ McKee: 16.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK BJ McLaurin: 12.4 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.4 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Bryce Cash: 7.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Chris Ashby: 10.4 PTS, 0.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jacksonville vs. Queens Stat Comparison

Jacksonville Rank Jacksonville AVG Queens AVG Queens Rank 183rd 75.1 Points Scored 79.9 65th 260th 74.2 Points Allowed 82.9 353rd 63rd 39.7 Rebounds 39.7 63rd 81st 10.3 Off. Rebounds 10.1 99th 264th 6.6 3pt Made 9.9 18th 294th 11.9 Assists 14.5 114th 342nd 14.4 Turnovers 12.2 223rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.