Thursday's ASUN slate includes the North Florida Ospreys (7-9, 0-1 ASUN) playing the Kennesaw State Owls (9-5, 0-0 ASUN) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

North Florida vs. Kennesaw State Game Information

North Florida Players to Watch

Chaz Lanier: 15.7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Ametri Moss: 10.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK

10.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK Dorian James: 8.6 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 1 BLK

8.6 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 1 BLK Nate Lliteras: 8.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Jake van der Heijden: 7.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

Kennesaw State Players to Watch

Terrell Burden: 13.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 6.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 6.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Demond Robinson: 11.9 PTS, 7.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK

11.9 PTS, 7.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK Simeon Cottle: 16.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Quincy Adekokoya: 11.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

11.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK Rongie Gordon: 4.8 PTS, 6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 1 BLK

North Florida vs. Kennesaw State Stat Comparison

North Florida Rank North Florida AVG Kennesaw State AVG Kennesaw State Rank 144th 76.6 Points Scored 85.5 15th 278th 75.2 Points Allowed 78 324th 186th 36.4 Rebounds 41.3 25th 149th 9.5 Off. Rebounds 10.9 55th 2nd 12.4 3pt Made 10 15th 192nd 13.4 Assists 16.8 36th 138th 11.3 Turnovers 12.2 223rd

