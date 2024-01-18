South Florida vs. Memphis January 18 Tickets & Start Time
Thursday's AAC schedule includes the Memphis Tigers (12-2, 1-0 AAC) against the South Florida Bulls (8-4, 1-0 AAC), at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN Networks.
South Florida vs. Memphis Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 18
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN Networks
South Florida Players to Watch
- Selton Miguel: 14.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Chris Youngblood: 14.9 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Kasean Pryor: 9 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Jayden Reid: 8.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK
- Kobe Knox: 8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
Memphis Players to Watch
- David Jones: 20.9 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 2 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jahvon Quinerly: 12.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jaykwon Walton: 8.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Caleb Mills: 7.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Malcolm Dandridge: 6.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.2 BLK
South Florida vs. Memphis Stat Comparison
|Memphis Rank
|Memphis AVG
|South Florida AVG
|South Florida Rank
|81st
|79.2
|Points Scored
|76.5
|150th
|226th
|72.7
|Points Allowed
|69.7
|143rd
|148th
|37.3
|Rebounds
|37.4
|145th
|190th
|9.1
|Off. Rebounds
|9.5
|149th
|170th
|7.6
|3pt Made
|7.6
|170th
|243rd
|12.6
|Assists
|14.9
|107th
|283rd
|12.9
|Turnovers
|10.5
|77th
