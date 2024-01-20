The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-13) play the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (10-4) in a matchup of SWAC squads at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Bethune-Cookman vs. Mississippi Valley State Game Information

Bethune-Cookman Players to Watch

Chanel Wilson: 13.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Kerrighan Dunn: 9.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Kayla Clark: 9.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.9 BLK

9.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.9 BLK Chanelle McDonald: 10 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

10 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK D'Shantae Edwards: 6.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

Mississippi Valley State Players to Watch

Sh'Diamond McKnight: 13.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3 AST, 2.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3 AST, 2.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Jaylia Reed: 7.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Amberly Brown: 5.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.4 BLK

5.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.4 BLK Lizzie Walker: 4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Leah Turner: 4.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

