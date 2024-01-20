FGCU vs. Stetson January 20 Tickets & Start Time
The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (7-10, 1-1 ASUN) play the Stetson Hatters (10-6, 2-0 ASUN) in a clash of ASUN squads at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on ESPN+.
FGCU vs. Stetson Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
FGCU Players to Watch
- Keeshawn Kellman: 11.7 PTS, 7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Zach Anderson: 12.4 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Dallion Johnson: 10.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Franco Miller Jr.: 5.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Cyrus Largie: 5.6 PTS, 4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
Stetson Players to Watch
- Jalen Blackmon: 22.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Stephan D. Swenson: 12 PTS, 4.8 REB, 6.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK
- Aubin Gateretse: 10.8 PTS, 7.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.1 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Alec Oglesby: 11.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Treyton Thompson: 5.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
FGCU vs. Stetson Stat Comparison
|FGCU Rank
|FGCU AVG
|Stetson AVG
|Stetson Rank
|311th
|68.5
|Points Scored
|77.9
|109th
|204th
|72.1
|Points Allowed
|69.4
|135th
|244th
|35
|Rebounds
|36.1
|199th
|119th
|9.8
|Off. Rebounds
|9.1
|182nd
|168th
|7.6
|3pt Made
|10
|17th
|293rd
|11.9
|Assists
|15.3
|82nd
|145th
|11.4
|Turnovers
|10.5
|73rd
