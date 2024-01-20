The Florida A&M Rattlers (2-10, 0-1 SWAC) play a fellow SWAC team, the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (5-9, 0-1 SWAC), on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at H.O. Clemmons Arena. The game will start at 6:30 PM ET.

Florida A&M vs. UAPB Game Information

Florida A&M Players to Watch

Keith Lamar: 13.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

13.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Shannon Grant: 9.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK K'Jei Parker: 7.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Hantz Louis-Jeune: 7.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Roderick Coffee III: 4.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

UAPB Players to Watch

Rashad Williams: 18.2 PTS, 2.1 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

18.2 PTS, 2.1 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Joe French: 16.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Kylen Milton: 18.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

18.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Lonnell Martin Jr.: 11.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Ismael Plet: 6.5 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK

Florida A&M vs. UAPB Stat Comparison

UAPB Rank UAPB AVG Florida A&M AVG Florida A&M Rank 16th 85.1 Points Scored 66.8 326th 362nd 87.4 Points Allowed 84.8 360th 321st 33.0 Rebounds 34.1 277th 313th 7.3 Off. Rebounds 8.8 208th 3rd 11.6 3pt Made 5.6 328th 39th 16.4 Assists 14.3 127th 280th 12.9 Turnovers 14.3 338th

