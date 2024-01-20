Saturday's SWAC slate includes the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (6-8) versus the Florida A&M Rattlers (1-11), at 4:00 PM ET.

Florida A&M vs. UAPB Game Information

Florida A&M Players to Watch

Ahriahna Grizzle: 17.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

UAPB Players to Watch

Zaay Green: 18.9 PTS, 7.1 REB, 6.5 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

