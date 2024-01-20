Miami (FL) vs. Syracuse January 20 Tickets & Start Time
The Miami Hurricanes (11-3, 2-1 ACC) face a fellow ACC squad, the Syracuse Orange (10-4, 1-2 ACC), on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at JMA Wireless Dome. The game will begin at 12:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN2.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Miami (FL) vs. Syracuse Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Miami (FL) Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Miami (FL) Players to Watch
- Norchad Omier: 18.1 PTS, 9.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Matthew Cleveland: 15.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Bensley Joseph: 8.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.9 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Wooga Poplar: 16.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Nijel Pack: 13.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Syracuse Players to Watch
- Judah Mintz: 19.1 PTS, 3 REB, 3.9 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Maliq Brown: 9.7 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- JJ Starling: 11.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Quadir Copeland: 8.2 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Justin Taylor: 6.6 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Miami (FL) vs. Syracuse Stat Comparison
|Syracuse Rank
|Syracuse AVG
|Miami (FL) AVG
|Miami (FL) Rank
|119th
|77.5
|Points Scored
|85.2
|14th
|180th
|71.5
|Points Allowed
|71.8
|194th
|133rd
|37.5
|Rebounds
|38.4
|97th
|227th
|8.6
|Off. Rebounds
|7.9
|271st
|234th
|6.9
|3pt Made
|9.5
|32nd
|140th
|14.1
|Assists
|16.3
|42nd
|213th
|12.1
|Turnovers
|12.6
|264th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.