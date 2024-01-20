Saturday's ASUN slate includes the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (7-10, 1-1 ASUN) playing the Stetson Hatters (10-6, 2-0 ASUN) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Stetson vs. FGCU Game Information

Stetson Players to Watch

Jalen Blackmon: 22.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

22.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Stephan D. Swenson: 12 PTS, 4.8 REB, 6.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK

12 PTS, 4.8 REB, 6.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK Aubin Gateretse: 10.8 PTS, 7.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.1 STL, 1.6 BLK

10.8 PTS, 7.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.1 STL, 1.6 BLK Alec Oglesby: 11.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Treyton Thompson: 5.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

FGCU Players to Watch

Keeshawn Kellman: 11.7 PTS, 7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.2 BLK

11.7 PTS, 7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.2 BLK Zach Anderson: 12.4 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.4 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Dallion Johnson: 10.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Franco Miller Jr.: 5.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

5.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Cyrus Largie: 5.6 PTS, 4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Stetson vs. FGCU Stat Comparison

FGCU Rank FGCU AVG Stetson AVG Stetson Rank 311th 68.5 Points Scored 77.9 109th 203rd 72.1 Points Allowed 69.4 135th 244th 35 Rebounds 36.1 199th 119th 9.8 Off. Rebounds 9.1 183rd 170th 7.6 3pt Made 10 17th 293rd 11.9 Assists 15.3 83rd 145th 11.4 Turnovers 10.5 73rd

