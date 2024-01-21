Sunday's AAC slate includes the South Florida Bulls (8-5, 1-1 AAC) against the Wichita State Shockers (8-7, 0-2 AAC), at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

South Florida vs. Wichita State Game Information

South Florida Players to Watch

Selton Miguel: 14.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

Chris Youngblood: 15.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

Kasean Pryor: 9 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

Jayden Reid: 8.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK

Kobe Knox: 8.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

Wichita State Players to Watch

Colby Rogers: 15.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

Kenny Pohto: 11.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

Xavier Bell: 13.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

Dalen Ridgnal: 7.6 PTS, 7.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

Harlond Beverly: 9.4 PTS, 5 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

South Florida vs. Wichita State Stat Comparison

South Florida Rank South Florida AVG Wichita State AVG Wichita State Rank 154th 76.1 Points Scored 73.5 212th 151st 70.1 Points Allowed 71.7 187th 138th 37.4 Rebounds 42.7 13th 181st 9.1 Off. Rebounds 10.3 79th 154th 7.8 3pt Made 6.2 294th 126th 14.3 Assists 11.8 301st 68th 10.4 Turnovers 11.9 193rd

