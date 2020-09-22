Technical Media Producer/Director (FT)

At WCTV, we are family. We work hard and play to win, and have fun doing it. As a legacy station celebrating over sixty years of ratings dominance, we believe in giving back to our community. Rarely will you find a festival, parade, or charity event that does not include WCTV. We never take our success for granted and expect our employees to excel to the next level. Our culture is simple: we are a cohesive TEAM that invests in our people with continued learning and professional development. WCTV is the number one station in town for a reason: we never get complacent and ALWAYS try to step it up.

Sunshine is prevalent and shorts can be worn almost year-round in our area. While we do have winter, it is nice and short. The Gulf of Mexico is only an hour away and we have beautiful spring-fed rivers for kayaking and boating. There are also lots of biking and walking trails too. Tallahassee is known for its rolling hills and numerous canopy roads. The first things most notice when they arrive are the beautiful live oak trees draped with Spanish moss.

Tallahassee is the state capital, and politics are front and center. It’s also home to many colleges and trade schools, most notably Florida State University and FAMU. Our viewers are college sports fans, especially during football season! In 2015, Tallahassee was awarded the All-American City Award by the National Civic League for the second

WCTV, the dominant #1 station in Tallahassee has an immediate opening for a full-time Newscast Director or TMP - Technical Media Producer. Ideal candidate functions well under pressure in a fast-paced environment creating award winning television. Multi-tasking and attention to details are critical to this role. If “Operation Clean Show” is your motto then please apply.

RESPONSIBILITIES

• Working alongside producers to create dynamic newscasts

• Directing live and prerecorded newscasts or local community segments (Ross Overdrive and Cambotics)

• Master Control responsibilities for multi station hub

• Running live CBS events (NFL, NCAA March Madness, Grammy’s, Tony’s, etc.)

• Creating graphics and image manipulation (Adobe CC)

• Video editing (Adobe CC, Vegas)

• An aptitude for cameras, computers and the ability to multi-task is required

QUALIFICATIONS

• Previous television experience preferred but not required

• A proven ability to work well with others in a fast-paced environment

• A basic understanding of computer networks

