GBI searching for murder suspect following shooting at Hahira Inn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Authorities are searching for a woman accused of shooting and killing a man at a South Georgia motel Saturday, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The GBI is looking for 32-year-old Davisha Latrice Johnson, who is accused of Felony Murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Hahira Police brought in the GBI to investigate a murder at Hahira Inn on Highway 122 off of I-75 around 9 p.m. Saturday, according to the release.

Investigators found the body of a man after responding to calls of shots fired in a guest room. The body has been sent for an autopsy at the GBI Crime Lab.

Johnson has a Hahira address and knew the victim, per GBI.

Johnson is reportedly known to visit the Valdosta area and locations in Quitman, Ga., as well.

Anyone with information on this case should call 911 or the GBI Field Office at 229-225-4090.

