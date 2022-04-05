Advertisement

Hahira murder suspect arrested

Davisha Johnson, arrested for Hahira murder
Davisha Johnson, arrested for Hahira murder(Lowndes County Sheriff's Office)
By WALB News Team
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
HAHIRA, Ga. (WALB) - A suspect wanted in Hahira for a death investigation is now behind bars, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

Agents said Davisha Johnson was arrested on outstanding warrants on Monday around 4:55 p.m. for the murder of Daron “Ron” Roberto Williams, 51. Agents said Williams and Johnson had known each other for several years.

Johnson requested through someone she knows to call 911 so she could surrender to law enforcement on the outstanding warrants, according to the GBI.

She was taken into custody by Valdosta police and Lowndes County deputies on Valloton Drive in Valdosta. She is in the Lowndes County Jail.

This case is active and ongoing, according to the GBI.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the GBI Thomasville Field Office at (229) 225-4090 or the Hahira Police Department at (229) 794-2440.

Davisha Johnson was taken into custody in Valdosta, GA on April 4 without incident.

Posted by Georgia Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday, April 5, 2022

