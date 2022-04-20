WCTV Community Classroom: Christy Roebuck from Madison County High

MADISON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A teacher at Madison County High School says it’s been taking a long time to raise money for her Community Classroom project because her request isn’t cheap. But computer science teacher Christy Roebuck says the experience and skills her students at MCHS will gain are priceless.

“This year, we were able to get laptops for students,” Roebuck says.

Students in her class are no longer confined to desktop computers for photo editing, but it’s not enough.

“I really want to take this to the next level,” she says.

And that comes in the form of digital cameras.

“Right now, we do not have even one,” Roebuck says.

She is asking for five of them. Roebuck says the digital cameras would allow her students to go outside and take pictures around campus, then edit what they shot.

Currently, they use stock photos out of a textbook.

“They’ll learn the skills a lot better than just taking a photo they’re not interested in and actually trying to do the edits and making it theirs. To go in there and edit those and say, ‘Wow, this is what I did from start to finish with my photo,’” Roebuck says.

She hopes donors can at least get them started with five digital cameras. But the ultimate goal is to have one for each of the students in her class.

“And allow them to learn these skills is a high advantage for these students. So, any help from anyone is greatly appreciated,” Roebuck says.

Find Roebuck’s Donors Choose page at this link.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.