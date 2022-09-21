WCTV Community Classroom: Mimi Replogle from Madison County Central School

MADISON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A teacher at Madison County Central School is teaching her students how to be cool through writing.

“Writing is cool,” said Mimi Replogle.

“Kindergartners haven’t really had that opportunity to explore writing.”

That’s why she’s asking for donations to get mini-themed golf pencils to help her young students hold the pencils properly and form letters and numbers correctly.

Ms. Replogle’s “Writing is Cool” project on DonorsChoose also requests magic ink books.

She says those would allow her kindergartners to use indented letters to make letter formations easier for those struggling and to explore their creative imaginations with the drawing book.

“I cannot even explain to you the kids’ happiness when they receive these special items. They’re used within the class. Their faces light up; the joy is there. It’s something as simple as giving a $5 donation to the project or whatever you can do. It’s absolutely wonderful, and you have helped a child to be able to succeed in their school setting.”

