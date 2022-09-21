WCTV Community Classroom: Mimi Replogle from Madison County Central School

A teacher at Madison County Central School is teaching her students how to be cool through writing.
By Lanetra Bennett
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A teacher at Madison County Central School is teaching her students how to be cool through writing.

“Writing is cool,” said Mimi Replogle.

“Kindergartners haven’t really had that opportunity to explore writing.”

That’s why she’s asking for donations to get mini-themed golf pencils to help her young students hold the pencils properly and form letters and numbers correctly.

Ms. Replogle’s “Writing is Cool” project on DonorsChoose also requests magic ink books.

She says those would allow her kindergartners to use indented letters to make letter formations easier for those struggling and to explore their creative imaginations with the drawing book.

“I cannot even explain to you the kids’ happiness when they receive these special items. They’re used within the class. Their faces light up; the joy is there. It’s something as simple as giving a $5 donation to the project or whatever you can do. It’s absolutely wonderful, and you have helped a child to be able to succeed in their school setting.”

For information on Mimi Replogle’s DonorsChoose page, click here.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrested for interference with custody.
Mother charged after missing child recovered in Jefferson County
One person is dead after a crash involving two vehicles just before 8 a.m Wednesday.
One killed in crash in Tallahassee on FAMU’s campus
The National Hurricane Center is giving a wave east of the Lesser Antilles a 70% chance of...
Tropical wave near Lesser Antilles has a high chance of development
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
UPDATE: 16-year-old arrested for allegedly killing 15-year-old in Valdosta
De Ante Green
Suspect arrested in Tallahassee double homicide

Latest News

Sabal Palm Elementary unveils newly-renovated library
FAMU students move back in after being displaced from dorms
FAMU officials share update after students relocated from dorm due to building problems.
FAMU officials share update after students relocated from dorm due to building problems
FAMU officials share update after students relocated from dorm due to building problems.
FAMU officials share update after students relocated from dorm