Publix Chef Sergio Endara makes Bacon-Wrapped Chorizo-Stuffed Dates
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Publix Chef Sergio Endara shows us how to make bacon-wrapped chorizo-stuffed dates!
Total Time - 40 minutes (Makes 10 servings)
Ingredients:
3 oz package shallots
6 cloves garlic
1 (12 oz) jar roasted peppers
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 tablespoon paprika
1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper
1 (28 oz) can whole peeled tomatoes
2 tablespoons sherry vinegar
1 teaspoon kosher salt
12 oz container pitted fresh Medjool dates
10 slices bacon
2 links fresh chorizo sausage
24 toothpicks
Nonstick aluminum foil
Steps:
1. Finely chop shallots and garlic. Drain peppers and puree in food
processor. Preheat medium saucepot on medium 2–3 minutes. Add oil,
shallots, garlic, paprika, and crushed red pepper. Cook 2–3 minutes,
stirring occasionally, until shallots soften.
2. Remove 8 tomatoes from can (reserve remaining tomatoes and juice
for another use) and crush by hand. Add to pot: crushed tomatoes,
pureed peppers, vinegar, and salt. Bring to simmer and cook 12–15
minutes, stirring occasionally, until slightly thickened. Reduce heat to low
and keep warm.
3. Meanwhile, preheat oven to 400°F. Cut a slit in each date and open to
form a pocket. Cut bacon slices in half; remove and discard casing from
chorizo. Stuff each date with 3/4 teaspoon chorizo, then pinch dates
closed. Wrap each stuffed date with one-half slice of bacon and secure
with toothpick (wash hands).
4. Arrange dates on foil-lined baking sheet and bake 18–20 minutes until
bacon is browned and chorizo is 160°F. To serve, spoon sauce onto
serving platter and top with dates; serve.
