Publix Chef Sergio Endara makes Bacon-Wrapped Chorizo-Stuffed Dates

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Publix Chef Sergio Endara shows us how to make bacon-wrapped chorizo-stuffed dates!

Bacon-Wrapped Chorizo-Stuffed Dates

Total Time - 40 minutes (Makes 10 servings)

Ingredients:

3 oz package shallots

6 cloves garlic

1 (12 oz) jar roasted peppers

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon paprika

1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper

1 (28 oz) can whole peeled tomatoes

2 tablespoons sherry vinegar

1 teaspoon kosher salt

12 oz container pitted fresh Medjool dates

10 slices bacon

2 links fresh chorizo sausage

24 toothpicks

Nonstick aluminum foil

Steps:

1. Finely chop shallots and garlic. Drain peppers and puree in food

processor. Preheat medium saucepot on medium 2–3 minutes. Add oil,

shallots, garlic, paprika, and crushed red pepper. Cook 2–3 minutes,

stirring occasionally, until shallots soften.

2. Remove 8 tomatoes from can (reserve remaining tomatoes and juice

for another use) and crush by hand. Add to pot: crushed tomatoes,

pureed peppers, vinegar, and salt. Bring to simmer and cook 12–15

minutes, stirring occasionally, until slightly thickened. Reduce heat to low

and keep warm.

3. Meanwhile, preheat oven to 400°F. Cut a slit in each date and open to

form a pocket. Cut bacon slices in half; remove and discard casing from

chorizo. Stuff each date with 3/4 teaspoon chorizo, then pinch dates

closed. Wrap each stuffed date with one-half slice of bacon and secure

with toothpick (wash hands).

4. Arrange dates on foil-lined baking sheet and bake 18–20 minutes until

bacon is browned and chorizo is 160°F. To serve, spoon sauce onto

serving platter and top with dates; serve.

