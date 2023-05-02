Rachel Townsend of Hawks Rise Elementary awarded WCTV and Envision Credit Union ‘Teacher of the Month’

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Fourth grade teacher Rachel Townsend celebrated a big surprise inside her Hawks Rise Elementary classroom recently.

She is the latest winner of WCTV’s Teacher of the Month award, presented in partnership with Envision Credit Union.

Townsend was nominated by a parent of a transfer student, who said they were thankful for a patient, kind, and understanding teacher.

“I do hold my kids to a very high standard. I do expect a lot out of them and they rise to the occasion and they do excel and succeed and I think being patient and kind and making sure they feel like they can open up is important in the classroom,” Townsend said.

She said the community she has built at Hawks Rise is what keeps her coming back year after year.

Congratulations, Ms. Townsend!

