Community Classroom -How to help students build hand muscles to write

WCTV Community Classroom
By WCTV Staff
Updated: May. 17, 2023 at 3:10 PM EDT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Pre-K teacher Anita Agan noticed a lot of students have problems with strength in their hands.

So she’d like help getting items to help them twist their hands, grasp with their hands and help build strength.

What do screwdrivers, wrenches and Play-Doh have in common? Ms. Agan says they help kids strengthen their hand muscles which is something they need in order to write.

Ms. Agan says an occupational therapist suggested those tools because many three to five-year-olds can’t hold a pencil tight enough to write because they don’t have those muscles built up yet.

The hand motions of the tools help tremendously and Play-Doh is the best for that purpose and it also makes learning fun!

“I’m their introduction to education, and I take that role very seriously.  One of the most important things I want to instill in these kids is excitement and a love for education,” Pre-K teacher Anita Agan said. “I do that by thinking outside the box and doing these different projects so that they have the fun things, not just the curriculum things.”

Ms. Agan says she hopes to get help providing the tools to lay this foundation for her students.

“Writing comes right after pre-K, so they’ve got to be ready to go,” Ms. Agan said.

Sanitation and disinfectants have been an especially big deal since the start of the COVID-19...
Community Classroom - Helping local educators get what they need to stock their classrooms
