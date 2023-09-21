Community Classroom - Helping local educators get what they need to stock their classrooms

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Sanitation and disinfectants have been an especially big deal since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s definitely important in the classrooms, yet one teacher WCTV spoke to for this month’s community classroom segment says keeping her students healthy and safe goes beyond just wipes and sprays.

Raa Middle School teacher Debra Lofton says that in a sixth-grade science class, there are a lot of surfaces and tools that are touched and shared. But what many may not realize is that in a lab, laundry is a big part of staying clean.

So Ms. Lofton needs laundry detergent and laundry sanitizer to wash things like the students’ lab coats and towels.

Right now, she takes the items home and does the laundry herself using her money.

“This project just helps me with some of the offsets of those costs because when you’re doing laundry, as we all know, it costs,” Said Debra Lofton, sixth-grade science teacher. “So, that just allows the donors to help out with the classroom, just to continue to be able to do these fun experiments and make science even more engaging.”

Ms. Lofton’s project on Donors Choose is called, “illnesses eliminated.”

Donating to her cause will go a long way in helping her buy the cleaning items to protect her students from all viruses, not just COVID-19.

keeping them healthy keeps them in school where they can learn.

