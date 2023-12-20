Tell Me Something Good
Community Classroom - Recap of helping local educators stock their classrooms to help teach students

As the 2023 years comes to an end, we’re going to take a look back at some of the teachers and classrooms we’ve helped over the first half of the school year.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 1:38 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As we wind down 2023 and look forward to the new year, we’re going to take a look back at some of the teachers and classrooms we’ve helped over the first half of the 2023-2024 school year with WCTV’s partnership with Donors Choose.

We learned it’s not just pencils, papers and crayons that teachers in need classrooms. Raa Middle School teacher Dabra Lofton, for example, asked for sanitizing items and received it!

Our partnership with Donors Choose and the community helped Lofton’s students get disinfectants, laundry detergents for lab coats and towels, and more.

“This project just helps me with some of the offsets of those costs because when you’re doing laundry, as we all know, it costs. So, that just allows the donors to help out with the classroom, just to continue to be able to do these fun experiments and make science even more engaging,” said Lofton.

First grade teacher Layne Mikesell is appreciative of any and all help that came her way. When the community helps her students, it helps her.

“We have to provide those things ourselves or use our small stipend,” said Mikesell. “That stipend doesn’t always go very far. So when you’re considering all the supplies you might have to buy, on top of creating an inviting environment, you do kind of need some community involvement or some help from the community.”

For any teachers in our region who are signed up on DonorsChoose, please let Lanetra Bennett know.  Her email address is lanetra.bennett@wctv.tv.  We’d love to highlight your class and help you get donations, too.

The Community Classroom segment airs every third Wednesday of the month.

