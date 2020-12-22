Update: Florida Gators forward Keyontae Johnson continues to improve, friend tells ABC
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida basketball player Keyontae Johnson’s condition continues to improve.
“He told me he was good, feeling good and getting better,” friend and Portland Trail Blazer, Harry Giles, tells ABC news. “That made me smile. It made my day. So, you know, it’s a blessing.”
The Gator athlete collapsed during a game against Florida State on Dec. 12. He was treated first at Tallahassee Memorial and then brought back to UF Health Shands a few days later. It still remains unclear why Johnson collapsed.
Johnson reached out to the fans for the first time on Friday. In his video he thanked doctors, the fans, his teammates and everyone at both Florida and Florida State for the support.
A P.O. box was set up for anyone who may want to send letters or cards.
The address is P.O. BOX 14485 Gainesville, FL 32604 C/O UF administration.
