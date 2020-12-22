Advertisement

Update: Florida Gators forward Keyontae Johnson continues to improve, friend tells ABC

By WCJB STAFF
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 12:11 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida basketball player Keyontae Johnson’s condition continues to improve.

“He told me he was good, feeling good and getting better,” friend and Portland Trail Blazer, Harry Giles, tells ABC news. “That made me smile. It made my day. So, you know, it’s a blessing.”

The Gator athlete collapsed during a game against Florida State on Dec. 12. He was treated first at Tallahassee Memorial and then brought back to UF Health Shands a few days later. It still remains unclear why Johnson collapsed.

Johnson reached out to the fans for the first time on Friday. In his video he thanked doctors, the fans, his teammates and everyone at both Florida and Florida State for the support.

A P.O. box was set up for anyone who may want to send letters or cards.

The address is P.O. BOX 14485 Gainesville, FL 32604 C/O UF administration.

RELATED STORIES:

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leon County Booking Report: Dec. 20, 2020
Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Congress seals agreement on $900 billion COVID relief bill
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement Thursday afternoon released video from its Monday...
Rebekah Jones suing FDLE over raid
Leon County Booking Report: Dec. 21, 2020
Over the last two months, the Tallahassee Police Department has been working to address issues...
Months-long TPD patrol of parking lot parties results in arrests, citations

Latest News

MJ Walker battles UCF defenders in Florida State's loss to the Knights
FSU loses to UCF, snapping all kinds of streaks
Florida State takes on Virginia at the Donald L. Tucker Center on Sunday, December 15.
Florida State vs. Virginia
Florida State plays Florida at the Donald L. Tucker Center on Saturday, December 12.
Florida State vs. Florida
TALLAHASSEE, FL - December 12: A general view of the line of scrimmage of the Florida State...
Florida State vs. Duke
TALLAHASSEE, FL - December 12: A general view of the line of scrimmage of the Florida State...
What we learned in Florida State’s 56-28 win over Duke