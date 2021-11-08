Leon County Commission to discuss at poverty in 32304 zip code

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - During Tuesday’s Commission meeting, Leon County Commissioners will hear a report on the initiatives that have been implemented in the 32304 zip code, as well as plans developed by neighborhoods, and recommendations to coordinate existing services with resident-driven plans.

A 2018 study by the Florida Chamber of Commerce called the 32304 zip code the poorest in the state.

The zip code covers 16 square miles, including the communities of Frenchtown and Griffin Heights.

The County Commission will discuss collaborating with the City and other community partners on multiple initiatives in the area.

They include directing County staff to work with the City on the implementation of the Neighborhood First Program, prioritizing Promise Zone money through Community Human Services Partnership to programs that align with Neighborhood First Plans, collaborating with the City and the Mental Health Council of the Big Bend for mental health outreach and training with Neighborhood First Program neighborhoods, and directing County staff to coordinate with the City on how library programs can best serve in-need communities.

Commissioner Bill Proctor hosted four breakout sessions on needs in that community in 2019.

Proctor believes solutions will come through collaboration.

The County’s collaboration with the City and the Mental Health Council will cost $10,000. Proctor says the resources are needed, especially after the pandemic.

“We’ve expanded what we think of as the need for mental assessment, and certainly the pandemic has required a whole new stretch of experts who need to look at some things,” Proctor said.

The County Commission may also direct staff to work with the City to align library programs with Neighborhood First Plans.

The libraries have already launched a Homework Hub Program, connecting volunteers from University Education schools with Kindergarten through eigth grade students for tutoring. The library system also hosted outdoor school readiness programs last summer.

During the pandemic, the 32304 zip code received about $2,600,000 in Individual Assistance CARES Act funding, and $3,500,000 in CARES Act funding for Emergency Rental Assistance.

The County will also hear about the Emergency Housing Repair Program; 27% of mobile homes within the City limits are in the 32304 zip code, and they are eligible for funding assistance for necessary repairs.

