Weather and War: Meteorologist Jon Fisher reflects on forecasting during Vietnam

Jon Fisher forecasted weather during the Vietnam War, and he has fascinating stories about how weather can impact military operations.
WCTV Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall sits down with Jon Fisher to talk about his time as a meteorologist during the Vietnam War.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has made a lot of friends while playing golf. One buddy he’s made on the green, has a unique backstory. Jon Fisher forecasted weather during the Vietnam War, and his stories about how he got it done, and the impact weather can have on military operations, are fascinating. You can watch Mike’s full interview with Jon in the video above this story.

