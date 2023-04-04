Nikki Fried, Lauren Book among nearly a dozen detained at Tallahassee City Hall

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Senate minority leader Lauren Book and former Florida gubernatorial candidate Nikki Fried were detained with more than a dozen protesters at Tallahassee City Hall Monday as they protested the Florida Senate passing a six-week abortion ban earlier that day.

The detainments came after dozens of protesters gathered in the capital city in opposition to the contentious abortion ban. The bill is a more extreme version of Florida’s current 15-week ban, which is currently being challenged in the state Supreme Court.

As lawmakers were debating the bill earlier in the day, Senate President Kathleen Passidomo made all spectators leave the gallery following multiple interruptions from protesters shouting. The vote was taken behind closed doors.

Demonstrators shouted, “Shame! Shame!” at police as officers detained their peers in front of City Hall.

It is unclear why the activists gathered at City Hall. However, a recent controversial change in procedure from the state requires groups to obtain sponsorship from a state agency ahead of gathering at the Florida Capital. City hall is across the street from the capitol.

It is unclear if those detained will be charged. Police exited City Hall and told the protesters to leave before they were arrested.

A “Park Rules” sign outside City Hall lists the area as closed at sundown. It is unclear when the sign was posted.

The demonstration is one of a series of rallies against the bill seen at the capital city since its proposal. Proponents of the Republican-sponsored bill say it will save unborn children.

“For me it just boils back to, at the moment of conception, a life is created,” Senate Republican Colleen Burton said. “A life is created. An innocent life is created.”

More than a dozen protesters have been handcuffed and detained by TPD, including @NikkiFried and @LeaderBookFL. They were protesting at city hall when cops came out of the building and told everyone to leave or be arrested.



Some were forced into a van marked “prisoner transport” pic.twitter.com/RPV4pjAgue — Savannah Kelley (@SavannahWCTV) April 4, 2023

Democrats say it will put women’s lives at risk.

“I trust women to make the right choices for themselves,” Senate Democrat Lori Berman said. “Decisions about abortion should be between a woman and her doctor and her trusted circle of confidants, not her legislators.”

The bill makes exceptions for rape, incest or to save the life of the mother. In those cases, a woman would be given up to 15 weeks to get an abortion. She would have to provide some kind of documentation, like a police report or medical record, to prove she falls into one of those categories.

The bill still needs to clear the House before it heads to Gov. DeSantis’s desk.

Correction: A previous version of this article said more than a dozen were detained.

