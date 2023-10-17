Tell Me Something Good
Missing woman Kelley Brannon's mother passes away

Brannon has been missing since Summer of 2020 after she vanished from a Live Oak motel.
Missing woman Kelley Brannon’s mother passes away
By Katie Kaplan
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The mother of Kelley Brannon, who vanished from a Live Oak motel in 2020, has died.

Christine “Chris” Brannon passed away suddenly in Charlestown, New Hampshire, on October 7 without ever learning the fate of her daughter, according to a news release.

Kelley Brannon, then 36, has not been seen or heard from since she declared on a voicemail that she was getting into a vehicle three years ago. The musician and activist had been locked out of her motel room by her boyfriend after an argument.

Kelley Brannon has been missing from Live Oak, Fla. since July 15, 2020.
Kelley Brannon has been missing from Live Oak, Fla. since July 15, 2020.(WCTV)

Her boyfriend, Eddie Emmerson, said he had taken Brannon’s car keys from her and then went to bed at the Sunshine Inn. She allegedly left without her credit cards or IDs and has not been seen since. Emerson is one of six persons of interest in the case along with several other people who were staying at the motel that night, according to investigators.

The key to the case could be finding her rare guitar- a left-handed Fender Stratocaster with a sunburst finish. It has a unique feature in that the branding was sanded off the headstock. Kelley reportedly had the instrument with her when she was last seen.

Kelley Brannon vanished from a Live Oak motel in July 2020. The key to solving the case could...
Kelley Brannon vanished from a Live Oak motel in July 2020. The key to solving the case could be to find her rare left-handed Fender Stratocaster with a sunburst finish.(WCTV)

A coalition of friends of Brannon, who have kept attention on the case, released a statement to WCTV on Monday confirming the news.

Christine and Kelley Brannon were said to have been close. According to friends, Chris was tormented by her only daughter’s disappearance and would wait by the phone hoping for a call from Kelley.

The Kelley Brannon case was chronicled in Katie Kaplan’s Unsolved series for WCTV and has since garnered national attention on network television shows and true crime podcasts.

Anyone with information related to Kelley Brannon’s disappearance is asked to call Captain Jason Rountree of the Live Oak Police Department at 386-362-7463. Anonymous tips can be made through Suwannee Valley Crimestoppers at 386-208-8477 (TIPS). A cash reward is being offered in the case.

