In the Spotlight: Cauzican and IMON share pets available for adoption

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Cauzican Foster Dogs and It’s Meow or Never for kittens shared the spotlight in Saturday’s Good Morning Show: Weekend Edition.

IMON started it all off with three kittens who are looking to find a place to call home. The first kitten on display is sassy and she’s available now. There was a set of twins that are only about 5 weeks old and have about a month before they can be released into a permanent household but they’re on the hunt now.

Cauzican brought in Bandit and Jet. They are from the same litter and are Jack Russell mixes that are about 6 months old. Jules Hill, with Cauzican, said there were five in the litter and only a couple are left.

Both Cauzican and IMON have taken in an abundance of animals and are asking if someone can’t adopt to consider fostering.

You can visit Cauzican’s Facebook at this link for more information and to learn more about IMON visit this link.

