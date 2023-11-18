Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

In the Spotlight: Chef Douglas Suttons shares two Thanksgiving dishes

By WCTV Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 9:28 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chef Douglas Sutton stopped by the studio on Saturday the recipe for two possible sides to prepare for Thanksgiving.

Chef Sutton can be found on Facebook and Instagram @chefdouglasjr or email chefdouglassutton@gmail.com

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The logo of Honda Motor Co., is seen in Yokohama, near Tokyo on Dec. 15, 2021. Honda is...
Honda recalls nearly 250K vehicles because bearing can fail and cause engines to run poorly or stall
Local student athletes from Taylor County, Chiles and Lincoln announced their commitments to...
Nine local student athletes announce their commitments on Thursday
A failed robbery attempt in Havana left two men arrested, a security guard dead and a clerk...
Failed robbery attempt in Havana leaves one dead, suspects facing felony murder charges
WCTV's Football Friday Night Play of the Year
It’s playoff season: Vote for the Football Friday Night Play of the Year!
On Oct. 17, Camren Walker's body was found dead on the side of the road.
‘He was left out in the cold’: Bainbridge family calling for justice in homicide case

Latest News

The crash is currently under investigation.
Man dies in Gadsden County crash
In the Spotlight: Chef Douglas Suttons shares two Thanksgiving dishes
In the Spotlight: Chef Douglas Suttons shares two Thanksgiving dishes
In the Spotlight: Cherry Rankin shares her Ritz Chocolate Pie recipe
In the Spotlight: Cherry Rankin shares her Ritz Chocolate Pie recipe
In the Spotlight: Cherry Rankin shares her Ritz Chocolate Pie recipe
In the Spotlight: Cherry Rankin shares her Ritz Chocolate Pie recipe