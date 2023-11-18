In the Spotlight: Cherry Rankin shares her Ritz Chocolate Pie recipe

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Ms. Cherry Rankins joined WCTV’s In The Spotlight segment to share her Ritz Chocolate Pie recipe.

Ingredients:

(1) 7.5oz box Ritz Fudge Crackers

(1) 5.9oz box Chocolate Jell-O

(1) 8oz Cream Cheese

(1) 8oz Cool Whip

(1) 16oz Powdered Sugar

1 tsp Vanilla

Directions:

Crush 8 crackers into crumbs

Mix pudding using the instructions on the box

Beat cream cheese, vanilla, and powdered sugar until smooth

Remove from the mixer and fold in cool whip

Now it’s time to make your pie!

1. The first layer is chocolate pudding

2. Sprinkle half of the crackers on top of pudding

3. Then spread with the cream cheese mixture

4. Top with the remaining crumbs

5. Serve chilled

To find more recipes from Rankin, click here.

