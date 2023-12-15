Tell Me Something Good
Heart Gallery of the Big Bend hosts Cookies with Santa holiday fundraiser

By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:09 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Holiday events happening all over the Big Bend and South Georgia.

The Heart Gallery of the Big Bend stopped by the WCTV studio to preview the event they were hosting Saturday, Dec. 16th.

Cookies with Santa, is the opportunity to purchase a cookie kit to decorate at home with family. All the funds go back to supporting children in foster care that are waiting for a forever family.

Cookie kits are $10 each or 4 kits for $30. Each kit includes four baked holiday cookies, frosting and sprinkles. Plus, a children’s book donated by ELC and a photo opportunity with Santa.

The pick up location is Dec. 16 at 1000 W Tharpe St from 10 am to 12 pm.

To purchase your cookie kit, click here.

