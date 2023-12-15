Tallahassee Chapter of the Links, Inc. hosts holiday scholarship fundraiser

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Chapter of the Links, Inc. is set to host its holiday scholarship fundraiser next week.

Jingle and Mingle is a fundraiser for the Links Arts Academy for College Scholarships for local students and provides support for other Links community programs.

The event is Dec. 20th from 6pm to 9pm at the Parkview at Cascades.

Tickets are $45 and each ticket purchase offers an opportunity to win a $1,000 shopping spree at the Gem Collection.

