Tallahassee police body cam and surveillance videos from Sunday DUI arrest posted on YouTube

The Tallahassee Police Department has released body camera and surveillance videos from Sunday’s DUI arrest.(City of Tallahassee on YouTube)
By WCTV Staff
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department has released body camera and surveillance videos from Sunday’s DUI arrest.

An eight-second video of the arrest circulated widely on social media Monday. TPD’s incident briefing video was posted to the City of Tallahassee’s YouTube channel Thursday morning. The video is 46 minutes and 36 seconds long.

Around the 24-minute and three-second mark, officers stopped the field sobriety test and began to walk to the man to put handcuffs on him. About a minute later, the view from the body cameras gets blocked as the officers scuffled with the suspect on the ground.

TPD has said publicly the cameras fell off during the arrest.

Surveillance video from Metro by T-Mobile can be viewed around the 44-minute and 16-second mark. One minute later, an officer punches the man on the ground.

You can watch it below or at this link.

On Wednesday, the man who was arrested shared his side of the story at a press conference at Bethel Missionary Baptist Church. Reverend R.B. Holmes hosted the conference so local faith-based leaders could call for truth and transparency regarding this incident.

The city’s Police Review Board will review the incident at a meeting on June 3.

